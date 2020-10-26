PUBG alternative FAU:G’s release time, official trailer revealed: Know when it is arriving

Image Source : NCORE GAMES/TWITTER FAU:G coming next month

PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India. Following this, people resorted to the various PUBG alternatives and to cash in on the same, an Indian alternative to battle royale game -- FAU:G -- was announced. Now, we have some more details regarding the same telling us when it will make its official entry for users. Read on to know more about the new development.

FAU:G release time announced

It is revealed that the action game will be released in November, that is, next month. nCore Games, which is the official developer of the game, revealed the timeline via its Twitter handle. However, an exact launch date is still behind the curtains. To recall, the game was previously expected to release at the end of this month.

In addition to this, the tweet has a short 1-minute trailer video that gives a glimpse of how the game will look like. FAU:G or Fearless And United: Guards will be set in Galwan Valley, which has been confirmed in the trailer too.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

While details regarding the game aren't fully available, it is suggested that it won't come with a battle royale mode and will a third-person game without any guns for an authentic feel to it. Although a battle royale might be included later on. While it is expected to be a single-player and a multi-player game and involve maps, it might not be similar to PUBG Mobile or any other battle royale game available.

FAU:G has been also developed under the mentorship of popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. FAU:G is expected to be a PUBG Mobile competitor and its Indian alternative. However, Vishal Gondal, nCore Games' co-founder suggested that it is not the case and has been under development for months before the PUBG ban.

To recall, the Indian Government, in September, banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and 116 Chinese apps due to security and privacy issues. The ban followed a previous ban on more than 100 Chinese apps due to the same reason.

