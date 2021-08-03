Facebook tips and tricks: How to check if account has been hacked

Follow us on Here's how you can check if your Facebook account has been hacked and make it secure.

Facebook and other social media platforms have become an integral part of our lives. People usually put in a lot of information on Facebook. Even though some of the information is private, the user still has a threat of the account getting hacked. Here’s how you can check if anyone else is accessing your Facebook account.

Facebook has had this feature for quite a while now and it basically allows users to check who has accessed the account recently. The feature is not only available on Facebook but also on Instagram, Twitter and other social networking apps.

Here’s how you can check how is accessing your Facebook account:

Head over to the Facebook website and log in to your account using the login credentials. Now, click on the arrow icon on the top right corner. Select Settings and Privacy. Now, head over to Security and log in. Click on the ‘Where you’re logged in’ section and you will be able to see a full list of devices where you are currently logged in.

If you find any suspicious activities here, you can simply log out from all of the devices. You can also change your password. Furthermore, one can make their account even more secure by enabling two-factor authentication.

In order to turn on two-factor authentication, just head over to Security and login settings and scroll down to ‘Use two-factor authentication’.