Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel fibre broadband services extends to more cities.

Excitel, the broadband service provider, has expanded its fibre broadband network and launched the services in 10 more cities during January-March. Nizamabad and Khammam in Telangana, Rawatsar in Rajasthan, Kakinada and Bhimavara in Andhra Pradesh, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur, and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru are the latest cities where the company has expanded its fibre footprint.

A company statement said that the expansions are an attempt to strengthen Excitel's presence in the country while offering customers the option to opt for unlimited plans bundled with the technological prowess of fibre broadband, at a bargain.

Excitel co-founder and CEO Vivek Raina said: "For speedy implementation of Digital India programme, access to a fiber wireline internet connection with plans tailored for different kinds of audience is pertinent."

He added that Excitel plans on offering cutting-edge technology to underserved regions of tier 1, 2, and tier 3 cities that have been largely ignored by telcos.

"It gives me immense joy to share that Excitel is now present in 28 cities and has embarked on a journey to provide world-class FTTH facilities at affordable rates," Raina said.

The operations in these cities have already commenced. All broadband plans are available to future/customers since the operational roll-out. In 2021, the company envisions to spread its fibre network to 50 cities in the country.

(with IANS inputs)