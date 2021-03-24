Image Source : TESLA 'Buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has been showing his interest in cryptocurrency for a while now. The Tesla CEO has announced that customers will now be able to buy a Tesla by paying in Bitcoins. Musk made the announcement official via his Twitter handle.

Just like most of his tweets, this one was also a one-liner. He just tweeted, "You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin." He further shredded more light into this by tweeting, "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."

Elon Musk further claimed that initially buying a Tesla using Bitcoin will only be possible in the U.S. However, they will soon bring the capability to other countries like Canada, United Kingdom and more.