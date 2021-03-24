Wednesday, March 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 'Buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', says Elon Musk

'Buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Tesla customers will now be able to make their purchase using Bitcoin.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2021 12:52 IST
elon musk, tesla, btc, bitcoin
Image Source : TESLA

'Buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has been showing his interest in cryptocurrency for a while now. The Tesla CEO has announced that customers will now be able to buy a Tesla by paying in Bitcoins. Musk made the announcement official via his Twitter handle.

Just like most of his tweets, this one was also a one-liner. He just tweeted, "You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin." He further shredded more light into this by tweeting, "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."

Elon Musk further claimed that initially buying a Tesla using Bitcoin will only be possible in the U.S. However, they will soon bring the capability to other countries like Canada, United Kingdom and more. 

Latest Technology News

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News