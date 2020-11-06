Detel launches D1 Guru feature phone at Rs. 699: Check all details

Image Source : DETEL Detel launches D1 Guru feature phone at Rs. 699.

Detel, the feature phone manufacturer, has just launched yet another cheap Indian feature phone, the Detel D1 Guru. The feature phone has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 699. It will be available in two new colour variants Navy Blue and Black. It comes with smart features such as 16 GB expandable memory, BT Dialer, and GPRS.

The Detel D1 Guru comes with an industry first, Instant Messaging app - Z-talk that can send message and image to any smartphone in this price segment. D1 Guru comes with a 1.8-inch LCD Display, Dual flashlight, audio and video player, digital camera, Wireless FM, power saving mode, SOS, and a 1000 mAh battery capacity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel says,“The love and trust for Detel feature phones reigns high in India. To strengthen our foothold in tier 2 and 3 cities, we are excited to bring to our consumers D1 Guru, which is the combination of affordability and unique technology features. With this, we target the need to give access to people who cannot afford smartphones”.

The company has launched an unbeatable range of ‘value for money’ feature phones in the past years. Engineered for superior quality, the new D1 Guru brings together unique features to deliver best-in-class quality for voice and music. With this launch, Detel expands its feature phone portfolio by providing the perfect balance of innovative characteristics and price.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage