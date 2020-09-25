Friday, September 25, 2020
     
Dell introduces new G7 15 7500 gaming laptop in India: Price, features, specifications

Dell has introduced the new G7 15 7500 gaming laptop with a dual-fan cooling system, Nahimic 3D Audio and more features

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2020 12:43 IST
Image Source : DELL

Dell's new gaming laptop

Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the new Dell G7 15 7500 gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs 1,61,990 in the Indian market. According to the company, the laptop features a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display with 3-sided narrower borders and a thin Origami hinge design.

"At just 18.3 mm the laptop features a Mineral Black chassis with iridescent silver accents, 4-zone customizable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting, elevating the gaming experience, allowing users to shift from the day's work to a gaming session, conveniently and in style," the company said in a statement.

The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphic card to enhance the gameplay experience. It comes with "Game Shift" macro key that instantly activates the processors and cooling system into a hyper-performance mode for a heavy action scene. In addition, the product houses full-size HDMI 2.0 port plugs into external monitors and supports up to 4K resolution for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets and Flipkart (Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant, Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant).

