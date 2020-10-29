Croma announces festive offers: Here are some deals you should not miss

Image Source : CROMA / YOUTUBE Croma announces offers on wide-range of products.

Festive time is here and so are discounts and offers at various outlets. While Flipkart and Amazon have already hosted one wave of the festive sale, Croma has just announced its offers on various electronic items. The company will be offering discounts and bring deals on both its e-commerce platforms as well as its own retail outlets. During the Croma Diwali sale, the consumers will be able to grab discounts on smartphones, TVs, ACs, laptops and much more.

Croma is offering great deals and discounts on a wide range of smartphones. This also includes the latest smartphones available from Rs. 8,999. These smartphones are from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi, and more.

Croma is also selling the recently launched Apple iPhone 12 series via its website as well as offline stores. The smartphones are also available with attractive discounts during the sale. If you are looking to buy one of the latest iPhone 12 models, Croma will offer a cashback of Rs. 5,000 apart from the no-cost EMI payment option.

Apart from smartphones, Croma will also be offering discounts and offers on Amazon devices. This includes the Amazon Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices. The company is also offering discounts on the much-popular Amazon FireTV Stick.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, many of us are in a hunt for a good laptop. Croma outlets and website will offer Intel Core i5 powered laptops at a starting price of Rs. 45,990. The buyers will also be able to opt for the no-cost EMI payment option.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage