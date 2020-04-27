COVID Warriors: PM Modi introduces website to connect people with local authorities

COVID Warriors website

The Indian Government has introduced yet another website -- COVID Warriors -- for Coronavirus-related information and to help people get relevant information. The new website will connect volunteers of the social organisations, representatives of civil society and local administration. COVID Warriors was announced by PM Narendra Modi during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. Read on to know more about the website.

COVID Warriors: What is it?

The new COVID Warriors website acts as an umbrella portal to provide information related to doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, NSS, NCC, and people related to these industries are all present on the website. People can look for information on this and even become a volunteer to serve during the Coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi, during the address, said, "My dear countrymen, I humbly and respectfully, today, bow to the spirit of 130 crore countrymen by bowing their heads. A digital platform has also been prepared by the government, so that you can do something according to your interest, according to your interest for the country, according to your time. This platform is - http://covidwarriors.gov.in."

The COVID Warriors website has six options in the top section: Home, Hospitals, State Nodal Officers, District Nodal Officers, Associations, Training Matrix with Role, and Officer Login. The Hospital section has CPSE, ESI, Railway, Defence, and Port hospital list. The State Nodal Officers has lists of Gram Rozgaar Sewak Officers, Day-NULM Officers, AYUSH Officers, NYKS Officers, Panchayati Raj Officers, Rajya Sainik Officers, NCC Officers, Medical Council Officers, Nursing Council, NSS Officers, DDU Officers, PMKVY Officers, Pharmacy Council Officers, Dental Officers, Anganwadi Officers, Veterinary Officers, Director Medical Education Officers, Medical College Officers, and PG Medical Institute Officers.

The District Nodal Officers has AYUSH Officers, NYV Officers, NSS Officers, Panchayat Secretary Officers, Zila Sainik Officers, and Veterinary Officers list. Associations section include CII Coordinators list, IMA State President and IMA State Secretary list.

Additionally, the first fold of the website has three slides. The first slide is about the Aarogya Setu app and clicking on it will direct you to MyGov.in, the second slide has a photo, and the third slide reads out the message 'Stay Home Stay Safe'.' The second fold of the site has the organisation-wise list of COVID Warriors data that can be sort as per the Indian states. Additionally, the third fold has a photo gallery.

