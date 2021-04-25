COVID-19 vaccine registration: How to register via CoWin, Aarogya Setu online

Image Source : COWIN COVID-19 vaccine registrations can be done online.

COVID-19 vaccine registration: Coronavirus cases are currently at an all-time high in India. With the rising cases, the Indian government is trying to bring the vaccine to everyone at the earliest. The vaccine rollout was initiated in stages and now it is set to be available for everyone above 18 years of age.

Since the announcement, the country has started taking registrations for the vaccine. Here’s how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Now, the registration page will appear. Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more. Upload the required documents. Tap on the register button. Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register via CoWIN website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions. Tap on the Vaccination tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Now, register for the vaccine by filling up the required details.