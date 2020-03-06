Coronavirus Outbreak: Hike takes preventive measures at its headquarters

Hike incorporates preventive measures for coronavirus.

Coronavirus is spreading day by day and it has already got double-digit patients in India. While companies are taking actions to keep employees secure, Hike app's headquarters has also incorporated some preventive measures. The following are the preventive measures taken at the company's Gurugram headquarters:

Hand Sanitizers

While they are placed in bathrooms and in the Cafe as of now, Hike is adding more Hand sanitizers across the office to encourage frequent sanitization and washing of hands at work.

Heating up Air Handling Units (AHU)

The virus is more potent at lower temperatures and significantly loses potency and infectivity at higher room temperatures (Source). Hike is adjusting the temperature in the office to maintain a less conducive environment for the virus.

Virex II 256

This is one of the most powerful disinfectants out there and used in the best hospitals. This will ensure all the floors, tables and surfaces will remain virus and bacteria-free.

Veg Food Only

Despite this virus starting from animals there definitely is no direct evidence of the virus spreading from Non-Veg. With that being said, the virus needs Humans or Animals as hosts. If the meat is not cooked properly it may prove to be a vehicle for the virus to spread. Hence as a precaution, Hike is serving only Veg food to its employees in the cafeteria.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is great for boosting immunity, which is why Hike is serving oranges, pineapples and guava at snack time to its employees to enhance their intake of Vitamin C rich foods. Hike is working on adding more fruits and drinks that boost immunity.