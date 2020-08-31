BSNL introduces new Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan: Know benefits, validity and more

Image Source : FINANCIAL EXPRESS New BSNL prepaid plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 1,499 pack -- for users in India. The prepaid plan is a long-term one and joins the existing BSNL prepaid plans available in the country. Read on to know more about the new BSNL plan.

BSNL Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity

The new long-term BSNL prepaid plan provides users with 24GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling. The voice calling also comes with a FUP of 250 minutes per day. The plan also includes free 100 SMSs a day, much like all the prepaid plans these days.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the new Rs. 1,499 plan will be available for BSNL users, starting September 1. Users can conduct a recharge of the same via the telecom operator's website or by sending an SMS of 'PLAN BSNL1499' to 123 via the registered BSNL prepaid number.

The Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan is an annual plan and comes with a validity of 365 days. However, as part of the promotional offer, the pack includes extended 30 days of usage, thus, totalling up to 385 days of the overall validity period.

To recall, users can also opt for the Rs 365 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers 2GB of data per day, 250 voice calling minutes a day, clubbed with free 100 SMSs a day.

In related news, BSNL recently announced its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service in Kerala circle. The service, which has been launched on a trial basis, will provide users with FTA (free-to-air) and paid channels and is offered through the Bharat Fiber platform. There is also a standalone portal for registrations for users all over India.

