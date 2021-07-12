Battlegrounds Mobile India Royal Pass Season 20 coming soon: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI BGMI Royal Pass Season 20 coming soon on Android.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is already one of the most popular mobile games in the country. The game was launched earlier this month and it has now announced that the ongoing Royal Pass Season will conclude on July 13 at 5:29 AM. This is also a time where the gamers can expect the arrival of a new update.

The Royal Pass Season 20 of Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to begin on July 14 at 7:30 AM. Alongside the new Royal Pass, the game is also expected to get a new Ranking system.

Starting Season 20 onwards, Battlegrounds Mobile India will combine three seasons into one cycle. This will help the users to win additional rewards by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle.

It is worth noting that the interested users have to purchase the Royal Pass. Each Royal Pass is a seasonal item and it can be used only until the end of the corresponding season, after which the user will need to re-purchase when a new season arrives.

Besides that, from Season 20 onwards there will be a new season every month. Also, the abbreviation of a season is also being changed from S1, S2 to M1, M2 and so on. Basically, Season 20 will arrive as M1, Season 21 as M2 and so on.

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available on Android via the Google Play Store. Various reports do suggest that an iOS version of the app is in the works and should arrive on the Apple App Store in the coming weeks.