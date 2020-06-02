iOS 13.5.1 fixes Unc0ver jailbreak issue: Know details

Image Source : PIXABAY iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple has released a new version of the iOS 13 -- the iOS 13.5.1 -- which brings in a couple of security updates for iPhones. To recall, the Cupertino major recently released the iOS 13.5 update for users. Read on to know what new iOS 13.5.1 brings to the table for users.

iOS 13.5.1 released: What new is introduced?

iOS 13.5.1 will introduce various important security updates for iPhone users. While what exactly the software update provides remains unknown, the iOS 13.5.1 update is recommended for all. In addition to this, Apple has released iPadOS 13.5.1, watchOS 6.2.6, and updates to HomePod and Apple TV.

Since it's about security, the new update can solve the UnC0ve jailbreak tool, which is touted to jailbreak any iPhone running iOS 13.5. For those who don't know, a zero-day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd has been found that can easily jailbreak iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices even with iOS 13.5.

To recall, Apple quite recently introduced the iOS 13.5 with two major features: the presence of Exposure Notification API that was recently released by both Apple and Google and Face ID improvements. The Exposure Notification API is meant for Coronavirus contact tracing for users to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Face ID improvements include the easy unlocking of the iPhone while wearing a face mask.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage