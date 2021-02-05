Apple iPhone 13 series: Here’s what to expect

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro smartphones are expected to launch in September 2021.

Apple recently started selling the iPhone 12 series in India and it has already started working on the next iteration of iPhones. As the company initiates its research and development for the iPhone 13 series, we have started seeing more leaks and renders of the smartphone lineup. Lately, we have been seeing a lot of leaks around the iPhone 13’s camera upgrades as well as its speculated specifications.

With the iPhone 12 series, we saw that the California-based company dropped the iPhone 11S lineup in favour of the iPhone 12 series. This makes many believe that the next lineup of iPhones will be called the iPhone 13 series. However, rumours suggest that the company could use the iPhone 12S naming scheme instead.

As that has not been officially confirmed yet, we will refer to the upcoming iPhone series as the iPhone 13 series for now.

According to the recent leaks and rumours, the iPhone 13 series might not offer massive upgrades. The leaks so far point towards a bigger and better display, an improved camera system, upgraded battery, support for all 5G bands, and more.

iPhone 13 series specs and features

Apple fans have been waiting for a notch-less iPhone for quite some time now and sadly that might not happen with the iPhone 13 series. Instead, Apple might shrink the notch size in order to make way for a bigger and better display.

As the leaks suggest, the iPhone 13 series is expected to use the same design language as the iPhone 12 series. It will have a few subtle changes here and there, which will help users distinguish between the iPhone 13 series and its predecessors.

Another leak points towards Apple getting rid of the Lightning port. This does not mean that the iPhones will get a USB Type-C port but instead means that the iPhone 13 series could rely on wireless charging.

Furthermore, there are certain leaks that suggest iPhone 13 lineup will get an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the popular FaceID tech.

Apart from this, rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro will come with a 120Hz Pro-motion display, which was rumoured to come with the iPhone 12 Pro. In order to implement this, the company will have to include LTPO display tech, which is a superior and power-efficient technology that can switch the individual pixel on display on and off, offering better battery life.

Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to come with the A15 Bionic chipset, which could be built on a 4nm manufacturing process. When compared to the A14 Bionic, the A15 Bionic is expected to offer much better performance and power efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 13 series is said to come with support for the latest Wi-Fi compliance, i.e. Wi-Fi 6E/6. The devices are also expected to come with all 5G bands in order to allow global usage.

Lastly, the iPhone 13 series is expected to get a major jump in terms of cameras. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a six-element Ultra-wide lens. Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with a five-element ultrawide lens.

iPhone 13 Price, launch details

As of now, there is no official information on the launch date of the upcoming iPhone models. However, it is safe to say that the iPhone 13 series is likely to arrive in September 2021. As for the pricing, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to start at around Rs. 70,000 and might go all the way up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

