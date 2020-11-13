Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh battery.

A new image of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown has revealed that it houses a 3,687mAh battery. According to the image, the placement of the motherboard in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is on the left side just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

For the unaware, the previous-generation models had it on the right side, reports GizmoChina. The battery capacities for the rest of the new iPhones were also revealed through official listings on Vodafone Netherlands.

The 12 and 12 Pro come with 2,815mAh cells while the 12 mini packs the smallest battery at 2,227mAh. The iPhone 12 Pro Max carries the biggest screen ever seen on an iPhone, with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.