AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 165Hz refresh rate launched in India: Price, features

AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 165Hz refresh rate launched in India.

AGON by AOC has announced the launch of the new G2 display. The new monitor is a 32-inch curved display with VA Panel and HDR mode, 1500R curvature and 165 Hz refresh rate. The Model C32G2E will be available on all leading e-commerce platforms and across leading offline retailers from Rs. 44,990 onwards.

Recognising the need for increased performance and connectedness, allowing gamers to feel immersed in the game and to be the best of the competition, AOC’s gaming monitor ‘C32G2E’ is a marvel to all gaming enthusiasts. With a curved display, VA Panel and HDR mode, this series brings high refresh rate gaming and curved displays that now define the “PC gaming experience” to the Indian consumers.

The curved gaming monitor is packed with useful features like 165Hz refresh rate, 1 ms (MPRT) response time so gamers will experience fast visual feedback without distracting artefacts such as ghosting, and AMD Free-Sync technology. Consumers can now enjoy an ultra-smooth experience with no visible screen blur to ensure consumers are always prepped to win at the pro gaming standard.

It also supports HDR mode that essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. By enhancing RGBCMY colour for more vivid images (via improved saturation and range), increasing dynamic contrast for clarity and image sharpness, the HDR mode ensures one can experience HDR visuals when viewing standard quality content.

The newly launched monitor also comes with a VA panel that delivers superior consistency in colour temperature, wide viewing angles, and crisp contrast to ensure excellent image production for lifelike picture quality from every perspective. Additionally, the curved screen offers a more immersive user experience that puts one at the centre of the action.

By mimicking the curvature of the eye, it is also less straining to track movement around the screen. The screen’s deeper-than-average curvature provides a more engaging experience and allows the consumer to enjoy beautiful visuals from almost any angle.

Slim bezel and border monitor on AOC C32G2E offer a comforting viewing experience without distraction. They also save space and can boost productivity via multi-monitor setups. This monitor comes with a 1.5mm ultra-narrow bezel and 5.8mm black screen border.