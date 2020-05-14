AMD has introduced new Radeon Pro VII graphics card: Price, features and more

Image Source : AMD AMD Radeon Pro VII graphics card

Chip-maker AMD on Wednesday announced the AMD Radeon Pro VII workstation graphics card for broadcast and engineering professionals. The new graphics card is expected to be available from major etailers/retailers beginning mid-June 2020 for $1,899, AMD said, adding that AMD Radeon Pro VII-equipped workstations are expected to be available in the second half of 2020 from leading original equipment manufacturer partners.

The new graphics card is designed to power today's most demanding broadcast and media projects, complex computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulations and the development of high-performance computing (HPC) applications that enable scientific discovery on AMD-powered supercomputers.

The AMD Radeon Pro VII graphics card offers 16GB of extreme speed HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory), and support for 6x synchronised displays and high-bandwidth Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 4.0 interconnect technology.

The new workstation graphics card provides the high-performance and advanced features enabling post-production teams and broadcasters to visualise, review and interact with 8K content whether in the broadcast booth, on the studio floor or in the media server pipeline, AMD said.

It also enables engineers and data scientists to handle larger and more complex models and datasets, while reducing run times for engineering simulations and scientific computing workloads.

"Today's professionals are challenged to meet high-pressure deadlines under increasingly tight budgets while aiming to deliver world-class results," Scott Herkelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD, said in a statement.

"They demand more from their graphics card, and AMD Radeon Pro VII delivers," Herkelman said.

AMD also released the new Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q2 driver, as well as updates for Radeon ProRender, a physically-based rendering engine built on industry-standards enabling accelerated rendering on any GPU, any CPU and any OS.

The latest Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise driver offers up to 14 per cent year-over-year performance improvements for current-generation AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards.

