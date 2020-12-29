Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amazon India's 'Mega Salary Days' sale to kick off on January 1.

Amazon India is gearing up to kick off this New Year with yet another sale. The company has announced the 'Mega Salary Days' sale, which is set to begin on January 1 and will go on till January 3. The sale will bring a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, auto products, toys and more.

"During 'Mega Salary Days' on Amazon.in, customers can also look forward to more savings on high-value products from the biggest brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Appliances by IFB, Godrej and more. Furniture by Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell and more; headphones by Boat, Sony, JBL will be available," the company said in a statement.

During the sale, customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on large appliances, up to 35 per cent off on best-selling washing machines, up to 35 per cent off on air conditioners.

In addition, one can also enjoy up to 40 per cent of on microwaves, up to 30 per cent off on TVs. Customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI will get 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs 1500 on EMI transactions.

(with IANS inputs)