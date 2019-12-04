Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker launched in India: Price, features and more

Amazon Echo Input comes with a 4,800mAh battery

Amazon India has just announced the launch of the Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker. Unlike the other Echo devices, this one comes with a battery and can be taken around. Amazon Alexa users have been desperately wanting to carry around their Echo devices for road trips and that is now finally possible with the new Amazon Echo Input. The smart speaker costs just Rs. 4,999 and here's what it has on offer.

The biggest feature of the Amazon Echo Input has to be the battery inside. The smart speaker comes with a 4,800mAh battery, with which the company promises a continuous usage of up to 10 hours on a single charge. This means that once you have fully charged your Alexa device, you can watch 2-3 movies back to back using it as a Bluetooth speaker or you can listen to songs all day long.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, “Customers in India love Alexa, and told us that they want to carry their Echo device from room to room so that they can have an uninterrupted hands-free Alexa experience. We’re excited to offer this new Alexa experience in India, and we cannot wait to see how our Indian customers enjoy the flexibility of a portable Alexa in their homes.”

While the all-new smart speaker is quite similar to the Echo Dot in terms of audio output, it is a bit bulkier due to the 4,800mAh battery inside. Ap[art from the extra bulk, it features the same black fabric design. It also comes with an LED indicator to show the battery level of the device.

Amazon Echo Input is currently available only in India for a price of Rs. 4,999. The bookings start December 4 and the first batch will be shipped later this month.

