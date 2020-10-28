Image Source : ACER Acer unveils new laptops with 11th Gen Intel chips in India.

Acer on Wednesday unveiled a range of laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors aimed at consumers looking for power-packed performance in an ultra-thin design at a starting price of Rs 54,999. The newly launched laptops include Swift 5, Swift 3 X S, Swift 3 and Aspire 5.

"Our laptops represent a significant leap forward in performance, responsiveness, and usability for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. With added safety features like anti-microbial coating we offer a safer computing experience as well," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said in a statement.

The Swift 5 features a 14-inch Full HD display and performance to effortlessly run demanding applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life for all-day productivity. The Swift 5's touchscreen display is covered with a layer of anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of microorganisms. Additionally, users have the option to further include an anti-microbial solution on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.

The Swift 3X features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, dual heat pipes and a device-lifting hinge, all combined to further enhance the laptop's performance. It aims to bring images and videos to life in the 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut through the use of a narrow bezel, offering up an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, users see more of the 14-inch FHD IPS screen, the company said.

Swift 3 comes in two models. Both the laptops feature a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. With Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) users can enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection for a true wire-free experience.

In addition, the Acer Aspire 5 features Full-HD 14-inch IPS panel using advanced technologies like Acer's Colour Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield.

