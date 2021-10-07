Pokemon Unite hits 25 million downloads: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : POKEMON Pokemon Unite hits 25 million downloads.

Pokemon Unite was recently launched for both Nintendo and mobile platforms. The Pokemon Company confirmed on Monday via its official Twitter account that the franchise’s first strategic team battle has crossed 25 million downloads across Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.

According to the analytics firm Sensor Tower, Pokémon Unite surpassed 15 million downloads in 2 days, making it the biggest launch for a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. Previously, it took Brawl Starts seven days to reach this same milestone.

When the game was first unveiled in June 2020 during a Pokemon Present digital event, the debut trailer gained over 100k thumbs down in just one day. Despite the rocky start to its unveiling, the game maker has worked on improving the game for the better. Pokemon Unite has been a successful launch in the MOBA category.

To recall, the mobile version was launched on September 22 initially in 73 countries and regions and it became managed to get on the top of the list of free games in 65 countries in just 2 hours after launch.

Now, the company has added the latest playable Pokemon, Sylveon, to the game on October 5. The company will soon be launching more updates to come in the future.