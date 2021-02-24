FAU-G to soon get Team Deathmatch mode: Here’s what you need to know

Image Source : FAUG FAU-G getting Team Deathmatch soon.

FAU-G was recently launched in India and at the time of the launch, the game had only the story mode enabled. The company did announce that the Team Deathmatch mode will be coming soon to the mobile game. nCore Games, the developers behind FAU-G have still not announced the release date of the new game mode. However, the publisher has tweeted that the game mode is coming soon.

This could mean that the new game mode will be made available to the FAU-G players very soon. In case you are unaware, the Team Deathmatch mode was available in PUBG Mobile, COD: Mobile and other mobile games.

The game mode basically allows the players to form a team and fight against another team. During the deathmatch, the players will be respawned even if they get killed and they will earn points for their team if they achieve a kill.

FAU-G’s Team Deathmatch mode will most likely make the game even more interesting. Unlike the currently available Story Mode, this mode will allow players to enjoy the game with their friends.

In case you have not downloaded the game yet, here's how you can download and play it:

How to download FAU-G on Android: Step-by-Step Guide

Head over to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

In the search box, type FAU-G and hit search.

Click on the game that says “FAU-G: Fearless And United – Guards”

Tap Install.

Once downloaded, just tap on Open.