FAU-G crosses 4 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store: Know details

FAU-G is set to launch in India on January 26. The game was first announced by nCore games in collaboration with Akshay Kumar a day after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The revolves around the Indian Army and that is why the company could not choose a better day than the Indian Republic Day for the launch of the game.

As the launch comes closer, the hype for the game is just increasing. Last month, the company started taking pre-registrations for the game on the Google Play Store. In the first 24 hours, the game got over 1 million pre-registrations. Now, the company has reported that FAU-G has garnered over four million pre-registrations.

In an interview with IGN India, Vishal Gondal, co-founder and chairman of nCore Games, said, “This is with not allowing some of the low-end devices to register.”

“I will say that we will cross five million at least. But at five million, I don't think so any other game, at least in India has got that kind of pre-registrations,” he further added.

FAU-G is expected to come with a focus on linear missions and episodes, which users will need to pass in order to make progress through the story. Also, there will be some sort of a multiplayer mode. nCore Games has already released a teaser for the upcoming game and it clearly suggests that Episode 1 will be set in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

While the game was expected to be a PUBG Mobile knock off, it is being said that it will not have a battle royale game mode available at launch.