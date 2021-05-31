Image Source : CALL OF DUTY Call of Duty Warzone crashing on Xbox: Here’s how you can fix it

Call of Duty Warzone is quite popular and it is being played across multiple platforms. As it is an online game, it often faces trouble connecting to the servers. One of the issues that players have been reporting lately is that the game has been crashing on Xbox for many users. Here’s how you can fix it.

Warzone is facing the Memory Error 0 1766 on Xbox. Due to this error, the game is crashing on the Xbox console. While this error sometimes crashes the game, it can even shut down the Xbox itself for some. The reports around the error have increased since the last update of the game.

Here’s a quick way to troubleshoot the problem on your Xbox

Try closing all the applications and games running in the background.

Turning off the HDR mode under the video settings can also help.

Alternatively, the players can switch the video resolution to 1080p in order to solve the issue.

Lastly, the users can try clearing all advanced settings from their Mac address.