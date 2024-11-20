Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra details LEAKED: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is expected to launch in January 2025 is creating a buzz ahead of its anticipated launch. With a number of rumoured already rolling out about the smartphones, related to the upgraded design, hardware and camera capabilities, the company has promised to set new benchmarks in the Galaxy series. In this article, we will be unleashing the details about the premium handset from the company and what to expect.

Design and display

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may come in a flat-frame design (similar to the predecessor) but will be departing from its signature curved edges. It is further expected to retain S-Pen support while featuring softer corners and thinner bezels. The device could sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120x1,440 pixels and improved outdoor visibility thanks to an anti-reflective coating.

Samsung might continue using its M13 panel for cost efficiency.

Hardware and performance

The smartphone is further rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with potential Exynos 2500 variants for select regions.

Leaked benchmarks hint at performance improvements and a continuation of Samsung's strategy of offering region-specific processors.

Camera innovations

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to feature a new 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 200MP primary sensor, along with 3x and 5x telephoto zoom capabilities.

This advanced camera setup is designed to deliver sharper, more detailed images, maintaining Samsung’s focus on exceptional photography in its Ultra models.

Battery and build

The device is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is similar to its predecessor, and supports IP68 and IP69 water resistance.

However, as with other premium brands, the box of the device will not include a charger- like the other devices.

Expected India pricing

The Galaxy S25 Ultra might see a price increase of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 over its predecessor, potentially costing Rs 1,34,999.

The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 are speculated to be priced at Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively.

However, Samsung may retain current pricing to remain competitive against rivals like Apple.

Overall, the above details are based on the leaks and speculations, and no concrete details were released by the company, as these details are based on leaks and are subject to change.

