iQOO 13 with 50 MP triple rear camera launched in India, to rival Samsung, OnePlus flagship smartphones

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India, the iQOO 13, which replaces the iQOO 12 that was released last December. This new phone comes packed with impressive features and boasts a large 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, three 50 MP rear cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Here are all details that you need to know about new launched iQOO 13.

iQOO 13 price and availability

The iQOO 13 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a larger version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is available in two color options: Legend and Nardo Grey.

Interested buyers can get the smartphone starting December 11 at 12 pm on Amazon and the iQOO online store. Those with an HDFC or ICICI Bank debit or credit card can get a Rs. 3,000 discount. Additionally, exchanging old Vivo or iQOO phones can give you a Rs. 5,000 discount on your new purchase.

iQOO 13 specifications

The iQOO 13 is the second smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It includes iQOO's Q2 chip for gaming performance optimization and a 7,000 sq mm vapor chamber for heat dissipation. The device operates on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is slated to receive four Android software updates and five years of security updates.

The phone features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,186 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 510ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits in high brightness mode.

In terms of photography, the iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with a Sony sensor (f/1.88) with OIS and EIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera utilising a Samsung JN1 sensor (f/2.0), and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a different Sony sensor (f/1.85) offering 2x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.45).

Connectivity options available on the iQOO 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. It also includes various sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a color temperature sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge. Additionally, the iQOO 13 features an infrared transmitter for controlling appliances and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its dimensions are 163.37x76.71x8.13mm, and it weighs 213g.

