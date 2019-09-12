Vivo U10 gets September 24 launch date

Vivvo U 10 will be launched on September 24

Vivo will be launching its new U- series as an Amazon exclusive on September 24. The Vivo U 10 was listed on Amazon with a few key specs but now the launch date is revealed. The first sale for the phone will begin at 10 AM on September 24.

Looking to increase its online presence Vivo has decided to make the U10 an online exclusive. While Vivo phones are known for their aggressive offline store sales with the S and Y series this U series might just not take that route instead like the previously the Vivo Z, it will be an online exclusive phone. The phone will be a mid-ranger and is expected to launch under sub Rs 12000 range.

Vivo is yet to list out the complete specification of the phone but the dedicated Vivo U 10 page on Amazon teased few details on the offering. According to the page, the new device will come with 18 W fast charging support and a fast charger inside the box. Vivo claims a 10 minutes charge can last up to 4.5 hours. The U 10 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC to deliver better performance, but the version of the processor is not clear yet. The front design on the phone has a small notch and slim bezels. The promo poster also promises to let you capture 'more moments' by the camera on the phone.

Vivo's recently launched Z1x with a price of Rs 16990, goes on sale on September 13 e-commerce website Flipkart.