Father's Day 2021: Tech gifting ideas for your dad

Vivo V21 offers great set of cameras for the price.

Father's Day is nearly here and while this year's celebration of dads will certainly be a bit different than those before, it makes it all the more reason to make it count. Choosing the ideal present for your dad could prove to be quite a difficult task. We have made it easier for you by creating a list of tech products that you can buy for your dad for this International Father's Day.

Vivo V21

Vivo V21 showcases a unique OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) front camera housed within one of the industry’s thinnest smartphone designs to deliver an unmatched mobile experience. This 44MP OIS front camera combines features including 44MP OIS night selfie, Super Stable selfie video, Eye Autofocus, 4K video to equip users with best-in-class tools to level up selfies taken in any light conditions.

Price: INR Rs 29,990

OnePlus Nord CE

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE was recently launched in India.

OnePlus Nord CE is the newest member of the Nord lineup. The CE in Nord CE stands for Core Edition and has all core aspects of the signature Nord experience, for users to enjoy a best-in-class experience. Featuring industry-leading hardware and powerful essentials, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G delivers a power-packed and uncompromising performance making it the right device to gift your father.

Price: Starts at INR 22,999

Molekule Air Mini

Molekule Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The device whisper-quiet, ozone free, compact in design and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants. It uses a hybrid of Molekule’s Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter in a single filter. Molekule air purifiers rely on its patented PECO technology that destroys pollutants at the molecular level instead of just collecting them like HEPA filters that are used in most traditional air purifiers.

Price: INR 36,999 (currently available at a discounted price of INR 31,999)

Jabra Elite 85t

Image Source : INDIATV Jabra 85t TWS earphones offer great sound.

Jabra Elite 85t comes with Jabra Advanced ANC TM which delivers a level of noise-cancelling that goes one step further than Jabra’s standard ANC offerings. Dual chipset in the earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off. The 12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce a big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing comfort and relieving ear pressure with its semi-open design.

Price: INR 18,999

Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch offers an unprecedented battery life with solar charging. It also comes with military standard toughness, which lets the users use it rough without worrying. It can help users train smarter with built-in sports apps and even bring notifications from your phone to your wrist.

Price: INR 41,490, (offer price - INR 33,990)

LG ToneFree FN7

Image Source : INDIATV LG ToneFree FN7 also come with UVnano technology.

The LG ToneFree FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered daily. With specialized ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum. The earbuds have an ergonomic design, engineered to fit comfortably in the ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure along with a flexible, medical-grade ear gels that conform to the ear shape.

Price: INR 18,990

Fujifilm X-T200

Fujifilm X-T200 puts professional-level features at the fingertips of creatives, giving them a new light-weight and compact mirrorless camera body that features a high-resolution EVF, quick and accurate face-detection AF, the power to create 24.2MP stills at 8 FPS, and even the ability to record 4K UHD video from almost any angle with its widescreen LCD Touch Screen.

Price: INR 66,999 with the XC 15-45 kit lens