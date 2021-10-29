Best camera smartphones to buy this Diwali: Vivo X70 Pro, iPhone 13 and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 6 Pro is also available in Diwali Edition.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is a time where we take a lot of pictures as our families get ready for the pooja. Diwali is also a time where we buy new products for ourselves or for our loved ones. So, what could be a better time to look for a new smartphone with great camera functions.

Here’s a list of smartphones that we would recommend if you are looking for the best camera smartphones available.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro also focuses on offering great cameras. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The company has also launched a Diwali Edition version of the same that comes in a new and interesting Majestic Gold colour.

Price: Rs 41,990

Apple iPhone 13 series

iPhones are known for their cameras as they tend to capture more detail and be as close to natural as possible. Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series and they bring a huge leap forward in terms of camera technology. While the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini offer great picture and video capturing capabilities, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer a lot more features.

In case you are a regular user who just clicks family pictures every now and then, you can go in with either of the vanilla iPhone 13 models. However, if you like to capture shots wherever you go or whatever you do, you should lean on towards the Pro variants.

Price: Starts at Rs. 69,990

Vivo X70 Pro series

Vivo recently launched their Vivo X70 Pro series in India, which comprises of the Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. Both smartphones aim at offering a great photography experience to their users. The smartphones come with Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* coating, which help users capture great photos in both low lighting and good lighting conditions.

Price: Starts at Rs. 46,990

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus, the year, collaborated with the camera brand Hasselblad in order to offer a better camera experience to its users. If you have been a OnePlus fan or just like their simplistic UI, you should opt for the OnePlus 9 Pro, which comes with quad-camera setup at the back.

Price: Rs. Starts at Rs 58,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is almost a year old at this point but it is still holding up when it comes to the cameras. The smartphone still manages to capture some impressive shots. It also offers up to 100x Space Zoom and it comes with a 108MP primary camera. Besides great cameras, the phone also offers a great overall experience to the user.

Price: Rs 95,999

