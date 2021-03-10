Asus ROG Phone 5 First Look: Everything a mobile gamer could ask for

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with LED lighting on the back.

Asus has just announced the launch of the all-new ROG Phone 5 series globally. Alongside the regular version of the ROG Phone 5, the company has also launched ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition. The two special editions give gamers an added advantage with extra buttons and also come with a few other nifty features. However, the base of the three smartphones remains the same.

ROG Phone 5 is a smartphone built for gamers. But that does not mean it is not suitable for regular smartphone users. A great example of this would be, a Ferrari is built for the tracks but that does not mean you cannot go shopping in one.

Let’s begin with the unboxing. The ROG Phone 5’s packaging itself looks quite premium. While the phone itself is the exciting part here, the company does ship the phone with a bunch of stickers to pump up the excitement among gamers. They have also added an Aero Case that not only makes the phone look cool but also allows for great thermal management.

Image Source : INDIATV Unboxing the ROG Phone 5.

Apart from this, the box contains a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C based power brick, which provides 30W of output. Lastly, the box contains a stylish SIM ejector PIN, which you would not want to lose.

Coming to the gaming smartphone itself, ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR+ support. The panel has been sourced from Samsung, which helps it in delivering a great content consumption experience. The display also gets 111 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 300Hz Touch-sampling rate and 24.3ms Touch Latency.

Image Source : INDIATV It features a high refresh rate display up front.

ROG Phone 5 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is accompanied by an overclocked Adreno 660 GPU. The company claims that this combination delivers 35% better performance compared to the last generation of ROG Phone. The handset comes with up to 12GB RAM on the regular model and up to 18GB of RAM if you go for the ultimate edition.

Image Source : INDIATV It comes with a free case inside the box.

This time around, the company has also brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack. With this many gamers will rejoice as they can finally use their favourite pro-level headphones with the ROG Phone 5.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5 gets a massive 6000mAh battery. In order to make charging and battery usage more efficient, the company has utilized an MMT design consisting of two 3000mAh batteries which bring several benefits. Apart from offering a lower charging temperature, it also brings support for 65W fast charging. However, the company has shipped the smartphone with 30W fast charging brick.

Image Source : INDIATV The AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory also gets LED lighting.

I got my hands-on the ROG Phone 5 for a couple of hours and I could not really test it thoroughly. But first impressions do tell me that the phone is going to be a beast and will set a benchmark for all the upcoming Android smartphones. We will be pushing out the full-review shortly.