Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Netflix is adding at least 49 new movies to its 2023 lineup. With some of the best Netflix original films we have ever seen, 2022 really upped the ante when it comes to movies. There were numerous dramas, comedies that made people cry, and action-packed blockbusters. Thankfully, the good times and movies will continue in 2023. The schedule for upcoming movies has begun to fill out, despite the fact that a number of new movies have already premiered in 2023 or have dates announced throughout the year.

List of Netflix movies it is adding to its 2023 lineup:

January

Dog Gone —13 January

Jung_E — 20 January

You People —27 January

Pamela, a love story — 31 January

February

True Spirit — 3 February

Legend — 8 February

Your Place or Mine — 10 February

We Have a Ghost —24 February

March

Luther: The Fallen Sun — 10 March

The Magician's Elephant — 17 March

Murder Mystery 2 — 31 March

April

A Tourists Guide to Love — 27 April

May

The Mother — 12 May

June

Extraction 2 — 16 June

July

They Cloned Tyrone — 21 July

August

Heart of Stone —11 August

Lift — 25 August

October

Damsel — 13 October

Pain Hustlers — 27 October

November

The Killer — 10 November

A Family Affair — 17 November

Leo — 22 November

December

Leave the World Behind — 8 December

Rebel Moon — 22 December

Across 2023 — no stable launch date

The Archies *

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Carga Máxima (Overhaul) *

Chakda 'Xpress *

Chicken Run:

Dawn of the Nugget

Chupa

Choose Love

The Deepest Breath

Happiness for Beginners

Kill Boksoon *

Love at First Sight

Maestro

Monkey Man

The Monkey King

Nimona

Nyad

The Out-Laws

The Perfect Find

Players

Reptile

Rustin

Shirley

Spaceman

Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

Victim/Suspect

Clearly, numerous additional films scheduled for release in 2023 will be announced in the coming months.

