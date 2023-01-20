Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Netflix is adding at least 49 new movies to its 2023 lineup. With some of the best Netflix original films we have ever seen, 2022 really upped the ante when it comes to movies. There were numerous dramas, comedies that made people cry, and action-packed blockbusters. Thankfully, the good times and movies will continue in 2023. The schedule for upcoming movies has begun to fill out, despite the fact that a number of new movies have already premiered in 2023 or have dates announced throughout the year.
List of Netflix movies it is adding to its 2023 lineup:
January
- Dog Gone —13 January
- Jung_E — 20 January
- You People —27 January
- Pamela, a love story — 31 January
February
- True Spirit — 3 February
- Legend — 8 February
- Your Place or Mine — 10 February
- We Have a Ghost —24 February
March
- Luther: The Fallen Sun — 10 March
- The Magician's Elephant — 17 March
- Murder Mystery 2 — 31 March
April
- A Tourists Guide to Love — 27 April
May
- The Mother — 12 May
June
- Extraction 2 — 16 June
July
- They Cloned Tyrone — 21 July
August
- Heart of Stone —11 August
- Lift — 25 August
October
- Damsel — 13 October
- Pain Hustlers — 27 October
November
- The Killer — 10 November
- A Family Affair — 17 November
- Leo — 22 November
December
- Leave the World Behind — 8 December
- Rebel Moon — 22 December
Across 2023 — no stable launch date
- The Archies *
- Best. Christmas. Ever!
- Carga Máxima (Overhaul) *
- Chakda 'Xpress *
- Chicken Run:
- Dawn of the Nugget
- Chupa
- Choose Love
- The Deepest Breath
- Happiness for Beginners
- Kill Boksoon *
- Love at First Sight
- Maestro
- Monkey Man
- The Monkey King
- Nimona
- Nyad
- The Out-Laws
- The Perfect Find
- Players
- Reptile
- Rustin
- Shirley
- Spaceman
- Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film
- Victim/Suspect
Clearly, numerous additional films scheduled for release in 2023 will be announced in the coming months.