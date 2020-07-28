Restarting India safely: How this Pune-based company is using AI to empower the 'Unlock' initiative

Image Source : PROVIDED BY ASURE Sanket Baralay, a Pune-based tech entrepreneur, and his team have come up with an AI-based solution to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection

The COVID-19 crisis presents a bleak future for everyone unless we get ahead of the curve. Sanket Baralay, a Pune-based tech entrepreneur, and his team have come up with an AI-based solution to smartly curb the spread of infection and restart India safely and securely.

As India eases out lockdown restrictions, cities and businesses are going back to relative normalcy. However, given the rate of rising positive cases, people and businesses alike have their guard up. A visit to a supermarket sounds daunting. Having friends or guests over has, in a way, become a distant dream. Organizations are sceptical to call-in essential employees to the office. Businesses are struggling. Amid this crisis, Pune-based tech entrepreneur, Sanket Baralay, and his team have developed an interesting solution to all these problems: aSure. We recently talked with Mr. Baralay to know more, here is how it went:

What is aSure?

Asure is a simple app that assesses the health and fitness of your visitors, employees, and customers through artificial intelligence. Using the solution, we can ensure that people visiting us are healthy to meet and visit, then be it in a supermarket, office, or at your home.

How does it really work?

Imagine you want to have guests over, or say, call-in a few employees to the office, all you have to do is go to www.asurenow.me and fill in the name and phone number of these visitors. Our AI ChatBot or VoiceBot contacts these visitors and ask them a series of questions. Through these questions, the aSure AI gains more insight into the visitor's home location, travel history, health status, and other physical ailments if they have any. The AI carries out a comprehensive assessment of over a dozen parameters against the data of known containment areas and COVID norms provided by WHO, ICMR, and CDC. Post assessment, the AI predicts the possibility of your visitor being a potential coronavirus carrier. If the risk is low, the visitor is safe to visit you. The visitor can also see your score and if it is safe to visit you.

Tell us more about how health risk is determined through aSure AI Chatbot

The aSure AI Chatbot is based on a proprietary algorithm. The AI interaction is comprehensive and integrates location data, user-reported answers, biometric parameters (such as assessment of your tongue's photo) and a lot more. The visitor would feed in information related to these parameters in the chat window. We regularly receive containment zone data from local municipal authorities and use it to cross-check the visitor's home location. Our AI model is continuously calibrated and updated to ensure the highest degree of accuracy when it comes to predicting risk.

Who can use aSure?

To simply put it, aSure is designed for everyone. Each and everyone can use it some way. It can be implemented by stores, supermarkets, salons, schools, hotels, and even offices. These are places of maximum public transactions. If we know the health status of everyone entering such junctions, we can drive down the risk of infection and return to relative normalcy. We can use it in our homes or in our societies to check the health status of anyone visiting, be it our guests, delivery executives, or house helps. Using aSure, we want to empower businesses to open and operate safely.

So do we have to book an appointment before visiting a supermarket? How would they have names and numbers of their customers?

No, that's not necessary. One can put QR codes at the entry where the customers can scan the code and complete the assessment before entering the premise. This way, there is no prior need of putting in names and numbers on the portal.

What if the visitor is being less than truthful in their answers?

Based on various psychometric techniques and parameters such as voice tonality, sentence framing, and even pauses between speech, the AI derives a reliability index during each conversation. This is factored into the risk score that the AI comes up with for an individual.

How is it different from the Aarogya Setu App?

Aarogya Setu, in its essence, is a contact tracing app. With aSure, we are trying to minimize the chances of exposure in the first place. We assert that if you gain insight into the health and fitness of everyone you come in contact with before you come in contact with them, we all would be safer.

What should we do to get aSure?

Visit www.asurenow.me and click on the start now button. Signing up is easy and you get 5 free passes on sign up.

