IRCTC Tourism app for iOS: How to plan your trips via the app

How to use IRCTC Tourism app

Preparing an itinerary for trips is always needed and proves to be a good practice in the long run. We can’t always rely on verbal plans and while visiting someplace new, a written one sounds like an idea. Among the various websites/apps available to plan your travel, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) also has one, going by the name IRCTC Tourism.

The IRCTC recently launched the iOS version of the IRCTC Tourism app, in addition to the Android app for the same. Hence, here is how to plan your trips via the app if you are new to it. Read on to learn more:

How to use the IRCTC Tourism app for iOS

Follow the simple steps to start using the IRCTC Tourism app for iOS, which will allow you to make travel plans with great ease:

• The first step is to download the IRCTC Tourism app from the App Store. Just head to the App Store, search for IRCTC Tourism, click on the download icon, and the downloading process begins.

• Once the app is downloaded, you will have to open the app to find the home page wherein all the options are placed.

• The top portion of the app includes a hamburger menu in the top left corner and various travel mode options. Selecting any of the options will provide the various package options for the same. For example, if you select the train, you will get various packages to various places and you can filter them out by price and name.

IRCTC Tourism app for iOS UI

• There is also an option to type in the destination you want to visit to look for packages for that place.

• Other apps options include Flights, Hotels, Retiring Room, Lounge, Buddhist Train, Bharat Darshan, Maharajas, Hill Railways, Tourist Train, Heritage Train, Cruise, and Majestic Train. The various train options will allow you to book these trains individually.

• Additionally, the hamburger menu features your booking history, the same services as on the home page, the contacts us section, and the section to log in for easy usage.

IRCTC Tourism app for iOS

While the app doesn’t make it mandatory for you to log in before using it, it is always recommended to do so for easy tracking of your previous usage.

We hope the aforementioned steps make it easier for you to use the IRCTC Tourism app for iOS so that you can do the necessary while you are geared up for a bon voyage.