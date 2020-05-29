Friday, May 29, 2020
     
How to change Instagram password: Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram password can be changed on Android, iOS as well as PC using a few simple steps. Here's how you can do it.

New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2020 15:57 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

You can now change your Instagram password using these easy steps. 

Instagram is currently one of the most popular social media platforms around the globe. We often keep one password for most of our accounts and depend on the same forever. However, that is not recommended as that makes us prone to cyber-attacks. While it is suggested to keep different passwords for different accounts, it is also recommended that one changes these passwords at least once every 6 months. 

If you have not changed your Instagram password in a while, or you just want to enter a more secure password, here’s how you can change your Instagram password:

Change Instagram password on Android, iOS

The procedure is similar on both iOS and Android.

  1. Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.
  2. Head over to your profile page.
  3. Tap on the hamburger icon on the top right corner.
  4. Go to Settings > Security > Password.
  5. Enter your current password and then enter the new password twice.
  6. Hit save.

Change Instagram password on PC

Instagram password can also be changed using a PC or Mac.

  1. Open Instagram.com on your web browser.
  2. Tap on your profile icon on the top right corner.
  3. Click on the Settings icon.
  4. Now click on “Change Password”.
  5. Enter your current password and then enter the new password twice.
  6. Hit the change password option when done.

According to Instagram’s policies, the password you enter has at least six characters. However, we recommend you enter at least one capital letter, one small letter, one number and one symbol in order to make the password more secure.  

Forgot password? Here’s how you can recover your Instagram account

  1. Open the Instagram app on your phone.
  2. Tap on “Forgotten password”.
  3. Enter your phone number that is linked to your Instagram account. Alternatively, you can also enter the username in the respective tab.

In case you entered your phone number, an OTP will be sent which can be used to reset your password. However, if you used the username option, an email will be sent to your registered email account with the password reset link. 

