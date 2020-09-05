Teachers Day 2020: How to send wishes using WhatsApp stickers on Android

Here's how you can send Teachers Day wishes using WhatsApp stickers.

Teachers Day is celebrated to send in our gratitude towards our teachers. The day is celebrated across the globe and on this occasion, most people not only send wishes to their school time teachers but also send in the wishes to other people who have thought them something in life.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, none of us is able to head out and celebrate the day as it should be. But, thanks to technology, we are still able to stay connected to our loved ones. And with the advancements to this technology, we are able to send wishes using stickers on apps like WhatsApp, Hike and JioChat.

If you are also tempted to send ‘Happy Teachers Day’ stickers, here’s how you can send them on WhatsApp.

How to send Teachers Day stickers on WhatsApp?

On your Android smartphone, just open the Google Play Store and search for Teachers Day WhatsApp Stickers. As a result, the Play Store will display a few apps that can offer a gallery of Teachers Day stickers. Download any of the apps and it will be installed on your smartphone.

Open the downloaded sticker app and choose the sticker pack you would like to add on WhatsApp. Now, just tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. This will bring the sticker pack to WhatsApp. Head over to WhatsApp and then open the chat screen of any of your friends or groups. Tap on the emoji icon and then select stickers from the bottom row. Here, just select any of the freshly installed stickers and it will be sent automatically.

