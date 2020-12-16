DakPay digital payments app launched: How to download, use on Android

Image Source : DAKPAY DakPay payments app now available for Android.

The Department of Post (India Post) has announced the launch of the DakPay payments app in India in collaboration with its banking arm India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). The new platform aims to offer users a wide range of services including door-step banking. DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country.

Using the DakPay app, the users will be able to facilitate services such as sending money, scanning QR codes and making payments for services and merchants digitally. Apart from this, the app will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in the country.

Commenting on the launch of the new app, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Launch of DakPay adds up to the legacy of India Post, which is about reaching out to every household. This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps."

Taking the vision of PM @narendramodi's financial inclusion and #AatmaNirbharBharat forward, @IndiaPostOffice today launched DakPay - a UPI based digital payments app for inter-bank fund transfers, merchant payments service and also access to various postal products. pic.twitter.com/1OmwpMqFLv — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 15, 2020

How to download DakPay app on Android?

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search for the term 'DakPay' using the search box. Tap on the app named 'DakPay by IPPB' and hit install. Once installed, open the app. Tap on the next icon. If prompted, select the mobile number you would like to link with DakPay. Create a profile by entering basic details like name, email ID, date of birth and more Follow the on-screen instructions to get access to the DakPay app's features.

As of now, the app is available only for Android users via the Google Play Store. The app should soon arrive on iOS via the Apple App Store.