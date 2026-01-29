'Their internal matter': BJP maintains distance on OPS's reunion offer to EPS for Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam hinted at rejoining AIADMK and said he is ready to accept the Palaniswami's leadership. However, EPS has rejected OPS's proposal.

Chennai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday evaded from commenting on expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam's offer for a reunion to Edappadi K Palaniswami and called the issue an 'internal matter' of their party. However, the saffron party asserted that the National Democratic Party (NDA) is strong and hinted that more parties could join the alliance in the future.

The statement was issued by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran while speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi.

"The issue between them is an internal party matter of theirs, and it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it," news agency ANI quoted Nagendran as saying. "The NDA is currently strong, and there is a possibility of more parties joining the alliance. In the future, this alliance would emerge as a very large mega alliance."

OPS's expulsion and reunion offer

Following the death of J Jayalalithaa, a power struggle began in the AIADMK, with O Panneerselvam attacking Edappadi Palaniswami. This led to a split in the party, with O Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, getting expelled from the AIADMK. Later, OPS even quit the NDA but has returned to the alliance. Earlier in the day, he hinted at a reunion and said he is ready to accept the Palaniswami's leadership.

"I am ready to join the AIADMK. Are TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK general secretary) and Palaniswami ready (to accept)," OPS, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister, said while referring to EPS as his elder brother.

However, EPS has rejected OPS's proposal. This is the second time he has rejected the proposal, saying OPS has no place in the AIADMK. "There is no chance of admitting OPS into the AIADMK," EPS, also a former chief minister, said on Thursday.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in March or April likely this year, along with those in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Currently, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is in power in the state, with 133 seats. The AIADMK has 60 MLAs, Congress 18, BJP four, Communist Party of India (CPI) two and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) two.

