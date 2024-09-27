Tamil Nadu Police nabs ATM heist gang after shootout, one killed, six arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday (September 27) reported the arrest of a gang allegedly involved in ATM heists in Kerala's Thrissur district, following a major operation. The police stated that the arrests involved a brief shootout, during which they fired in self-defense. Of the seven suspects, one was killed, and the other six were arrested.

Details of the operation

Speaking to the media, the Namakkal Police highlighted their crucial role in the investigation. Salem Range DIG E. S. Uma stated that following inputs from the Thrissur Police about the ATM looting in Thrissur and the possibility of the gang heading to Tamil Nadu, the Namakkal Police set up vehicle checks to identify the car used in the heist.

"Shortly afterward, the Thrissur police alerted us about a container truck. During the vehicle check, the police signaled a container truck with a Rajasthan (RJ) registration to stop, but the vehicle sped away. After a police chase, the truck moved toward the Sanghugiri toll gate but, finding it closed, diverted to Veppadai Road. During the chase, the truck rammed into two-wheelers and cars before the police intercepted it," said the Salem Range DIG.

She added that while the vehicle was being escorted to the police station, the authorities heard a loud noise from the rear of the container.

"We secured the driver and four others in the cabin. While escorting the truck to the Veppadai police station, we asked the driver, identified as Jamal, to stop after hearing a loud sound from the rear of the container. Jamal opened the door, and two people stepped out," the DIG stated.

"One of them, carrying a blue travel bag with cash, told Jamal to escape and attacked a police inspector with a sharp weapon. Jamal also attacked the officer when he tried to apprehend him," she added.

In response, police opened fire in self-defence, killing Jamal and injuring the other man with the money bag.

"We have secured all five individuals and the injured man, who has been admitted to a government hospital," the DIG said, adding that they were unaware of a car and two other individuals inside the container.

Accused from Haryana

The Salem Range DIG further noted that all the suspects hailed from Haryana. "They targeted ATMs of a nationalized bank. According to their modus operandi, the gang split into two groups, traveling separately in a container and a car from Haryana to carry out the heist," she explained.