Tamil Nadu: Annamalai vows to avoid wearing 'footwear' until DMK is removed from power

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai took a challenging vow on Thursday (December 26). Annamalai said that he will not wear any kind of footwear until the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is removed from power in the state of Tamil Nadu.

He also stated that in protest against how the government handled the Anna University student’s sexual harassment case, he would whip himself six times in front of his house on Friday (December 27).

Annamalai accused the Tamil Nadu Police of making the victim's name, phone number, and other personal details public in this case. He further said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protest in public places, the police arrest them, which is why now BJP members will hold protests outside their own homes.

Annamalai writes letter to NCW

On behalf of the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai today wrote a letter to NCW seeking strenuous action against the persons involved in this detestable act of revealing the victim's identity to the general public, the State Police Department for their willful negligence, and also flagging the ruling DMK government’s failure to protect the women of the state against such dreadful crimes.

Annamalai criticises DMK

Annamalai criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government over the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University, stating that crimes against women are at an all-time high. Speaking to the media, Annamalai said the incident occurred when a girl and a boy, both university students in their fourth and second years respectively, were on the university campus. Two unidentified individuals allegedly entered the campus and sexually assaulted the girl.

"There are some terms that are new to Tamil Nadu. One of them is gang rape. We have been hearing it frequently over the past three years. Crimes against women are at an all-time high. This incident is not only shocking but leaves us paralysed with shame. In one of the safest places, Chennai--specifically the sprawling Anna University campus, which has existed for decades--a girl and a boy were attacked. The boy was beaten, and the girl was brutally sexually assaulted, sustaining injuries," Annamalai said.

"The CCTVs on campus were not functioning, which reflects the current state of law and order and administration in Tamil Nadu. This is a moment of collective shame. We hope the police will be allowed to do their job without interference. With all MLAs and MPs in Chennai belonging to the DMK, is this how the city ensures the safety of its people? I hope and pray the Tamil Nadu government takes action. At least let this incident be the last of its kind," he added.

Anna University girl student 'sexually assaulted', biryani seller held

An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime. The victim, a student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station and a case was duly registered, 4 special teams were constituted, and a probe was on, Greater Chennai city police statement said.

"During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement."

Further, the police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. The investigation continued with the cooperation of the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed."

Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken.

Anna University Registrar, J Prakash, said the varsity was extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation and the ICC also had commenced an inquiry. "The university administration is extending full cooperation for the police investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, the SFI and AIDWA staged a protest in front of the state-run varsity campus seeking action. According to one of the protesters, the student was allegedly sexually assaulted "inside the campus by two outsiders."