Kamal Haasan under fire for saying 'Kannada born out of Tamil' at film event in Chennai Actor Kamal Haasan has sparked controversy with his statement claiming Kannada "was born out of Tamil" during a film event in Chennai. His remarks drew protests from pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka and criticism from BJP leader BY Vijayendra.

Chennai:

Actor Kamal Haasan is facing sharp criticism after claiming that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil” during an event in Chennai. The remark, made during the audio launch of his upcoming film Thug Life, has triggered a backlash in Karnataka, where pro-Kannada organisations and politicians have called it disrespectful and warned of protests.

Speaking at the event, Haasan began with the phrase “Uyire Urave Tamizhe,” meaning “my life and my family is Tamil language.” Referring to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was also present, Haasan said: “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state. That’s why he is here. That’s why when I started my speech, I said ‘my life and my family is Tamil’. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line.”

Angry reactions in Karnataka

The remark has drawn strong reactions from pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada Rakshana Vedike, who condemned the statement and accused Haasan of disrespecting the Kannada language. Activists tore down posters of Thug Life in Bengaluru and warned of serious consequences if Haasan continued to make such statements. Some protesters even threatened to blacken his face and called for a boycott of his films in Karnataka.

BJP hits out at Haasan

BJP Karnataka state president BY Vijayendra also lashed out at Haasan on X, calling the statement “uncultured behaviour” and “arrogant.” He said that Kannada has a literary tradition going back 2,500 years and does not owe its origins to Tamil. He accused the actor of being “ungrateful” despite having worked in Kannada cinema. Vijayendra also alleged that Haasan had a history of making controversial remarks that hurt religious sentiments and said the latest comment had offended 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

Protests and boycott calls

The controversy has led to calls for an apology from Haasan. Pro-Kannada activists have warned that if he does not issue a clarification or apology, there will be protests against him, and his movie Thug Life may be banned in Karnataka.

Haasan has yet to respond publicly to the controversy. His film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, is scheduled to release on June 5.