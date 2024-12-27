Anna University sexual assault case: BJP’s Annamalai whips himself outside residence in protest | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Annamalai whips himself in protest outside his house.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president, K Annamalai on Friday in a unique mark of protest resorted to self-whipping outside his residence in Coimbatore demanding justice in the Anna University alleged sexual assault case. The protest by whipping himself was also carried out by Annamalai to condemn the police and the state government for their ‘apathy’ in handling the alleged sexual assault case.

Annamalai also started a 48-day long Murugan Dikhsa on Friday and took the Bhishma pledge to not wear his slippers or shoes on his feet until the DMK government is ‘removed’ from Tamil Nadu.

Lashing out at the DMK government, the BJP leader alleged that since the accused in the sexual harassment case is a DMK worker, the system deliberately leaked the victim’s FIR in an attempt to raise questions about the character of the victim.

Clad in green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai took a whip from his party worker and whipped himself repeatedly, in front of his house as the BJP members stood around him displaying placards condemning the police for the alleged leak of FIR pertaining to the woman's complaint.

What was the case about?

An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells Biryani on the pavement near the campus. The victim in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her. He was arrested later.

Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken.

(With PTI inputs)