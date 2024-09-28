Udhayanidhi, son of MK Stalin, appointed as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu amid massive Cabinet reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Udhayanidhi Stalin

In a latest development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He will serve as deputy to his father, who holds the office of chief minister. His swearing-in ceremony will be held on Sunday at 3:30 pm at Raj Bhawan.

Udhanayanidhi has been allotted the portfolio of Planning and Development along with the post of DCM. He will continue to hold the portfolio of Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Apart from Udhayanidhi, MK Stalin has recommended the induction of V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar into the Council of Ministers.

Moreover, MK Stalin also recommended the Governor to drop T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan and K Ramachandran from the Cabinet. The Governor has approved the recommendation made by CM Stalin. All the newly inducted ministers will also take oath at the Raj Bhawan in Chennai at 3:30 pm.