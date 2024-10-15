Tamil Nadu rains: Trains, domestic flights cancelled, IMD predicts heavy rains for tomorrow | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains have been predicted for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Several trains, and domestic flights were cancelled and bus serviceds were affected in the city as heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of the state on Tuesday. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In the wake of the IMD alert, the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday on October 16.

The IMD in its bulletin said that Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rains due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the state, including Chennai and other places.

Train, flight, and bus services disrupted

Along with trains and flights, bus services were also affected in several areas in the state. The Southern Railway has cancelled four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging. Many domestic flights were cancelled as sufficient number of passengers did not turn up to avail services.

Holiday declared for schools, colleges

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts on Wednesday due to a heavy rain alert. Private companies in Chennai have been urged to work with minimal staff or allow their employees to work from home for tomorrow in the wake of heavy rains in the city.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongwith state ministers, inspected work to drain rain water in flood prone localities and took civic workers to a tea shop and bought them tea and biscuits and also had tea with them. Stalin hailed the services of sanitary/civic workers and officials notwithstanding heavy rains and said he will stand shoulder to shoulder with the frontline workers.