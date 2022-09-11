US Open Final: World No.1 spot up for grabs along with title as Alcaraz and Ruud lock horns in New York

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud

The Stage is set for a new US Open champion as Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz lock horns in the final of the US Open final on Sunday. Along with the US Open final, the tag of World No.1 will also be up for grabs as both players will try to outclass one another in the final. Having had a great 2022, both players will end the Grand Slam year on a high as they target glory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

At 19, Alcaraz is the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990 and has played three consecutive five-set matches. He beat local boy Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal by 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. On the flip side, Ruud go the better of Karen Khachanov in the semifinal as he got past the Norwegian by a score of 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Head to Head

This will be the third time both Alcaraz and Ruud lock horns in their career, with the Spaniard leading the affairs with a win on both occasions. They met in the final of the Miami Open earlier in the year as Ruud was outclassed in straight sets by the 19-year-old.

Their previous meeting was in the 2021 Marbella Open, where the local boy Alcaraz came out on top. This will be the first time they meet in a Grand Slam match and the hard court of Arthur Ashe stadium will be geared up for the blockbuster final.

Head to Head

Year Event Surface RND Winner Result 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Miami, FL, U.S.A. Outdoor Hard F Carlos Alcaraz 7-5, 6-4 2021 Marbella, Spain Outdoor Clay QF Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4

World No.1 title up for grabs

The winner of the US Open will also claim the tag of World No.1 on Monday when fresh ATP rankings will be released. With 2000 ranking points at stake, the winner will surpass the tally of Daniil Medvedev and will be the new king of New York and ATP rankings. Neither player has previously held the tag of the World No.1 and will be ready to make the push in the final match of the Grand Slam calendar.

Image Source : GETTYCarlos Alcaraz

US Open Final Details

Date

The US Open Men’s Singles final is all set to be played on 11th September, Sunday.

Venue

The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Time

The match is scheduled to begin at 1.30 AM IST (Monday).

Broadcast Platforms

India – Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Live Streaming Platform

Sony Liv App

Latest Sports News