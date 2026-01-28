Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner H2H record: Check head-to-head stats ahead of Australian Open 2026 semifinal Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner H2H record: Novak Djokovic will be up against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2026 as the fans wait in anticipation for a fascinating clash. Check the head-to-head records between Djokovic and Sinner between the two.

New Delhi:

Right then, it's official. Serb icon Novak Djokovic will be up against Italian superstar Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. Ever since the draw was made, there was an excitement to watch these two face off in the semifinal, and here it is.

The two have made it to the semifinals on contrasting outcomes. While Sinner outclassed America's Ben Shelton in straight sets in his quarterfinal, Djokovic survived a major scare from Lorenzo Musetti after the latter retired mid-way in the last eight clash despite having won two sets.

Sinner, who has dropped a set earlier in the third round to Eliot Spizzirri, put up a masterclass against Shelton in the quarters with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 23 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. He did not lose a single serve and broke the American three times, twice in the first set and once in the second.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was far from his best in his clash against Italy's Musetti as, despite having earned an early break in the first set, he lost the opener 4-6 and then the second set 3-6. He was leading 2-1 in the third set when Musetti needed a medical time-out, and then the Serb was 3-1 up when the Italian pulled out due to an injury.

This has set up a fascinating semifinal between Djokovic and Sinner. Check H2H stats of the two.

Djokovic vs Sinner H2H record at Grand Slams and other tournaments

Djokovic and Sinner have faced each other 10 times at all events, with the Italian holding a 6-4 lead over the Serb. The last time these two faced each other was at the Wimbledon 2025 semifinal, where Sinner prevailed in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

The two have faced each other five times at Grand Slams, with four of those meetings at the Majors coming in the semifinals. Djokovic won four of the first five meetings between the two, while Sinner has won all the previous five encounters against Djokovic.

This also included the 2024 Australian Open semifinal win over the Serb, which ended Djokovic's record 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park. This started Sinner's winning run at the Majors as the Australian Open win was his first Grand Slam victory. He then won the first Major of the season again in 2025 and is looking for a three-peat.

Djokovic vs Sinner H2H:

Matches Played: 10

Sinner won: 6

Djokovic won: 4

Grand Slam H2H: 5

Sinner won: 3

Djkovic won: 2