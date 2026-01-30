Medical Timeout drama rattles Alexander Zverev as Carlos Alcaraz prevails in 5-hour Australian Open epic Carlos Alcaraz survived severe cramping, a disputed medical timeout and Alexander Zverev’s frustration to win a gripping five-set semi-final in Melbourne lasting 5 hours 27 minutes, completing a remarkable comeback to reach the final.

Melbourne:

Carlos Alcaraz’s five-set victory in Melbourne will be remembered less for the scoreline than for the physical battle that threatened to end his Australian Open run midway through the contest. The Spaniard emerged after five hours and 27 minutes, but the defining subplot was his struggle with cramping and the controversy it ignited.

The world number one had established control early, taking a two-set lead and appearing comfortable. That narrative changed abruptly in the third set. With the match finely poised, Alcaraz’s movement deteriorated, his serve lost potency, and he was visibly in distress. The sudden drop in physical condition prompted a medical timeout that became a flashpoint in the match.

Alexander Zverev reacted angrily to the stoppage, arguing that cramping should not warrant treatment. His frustration was clear as Alcaraz received attention to both thighs and attempted to manage the issue with fluids, including pickle juice. Tournament regulations allow a medical timeout for injury or illness, but not specifically for cramp, which is considered a conditioning issue. Treatment for cramping is restricted to changeovers or set breaks unless a player forfeits points or games to create an opportunity.

Despite the interruption, Alcaraz’s condition remained precarious for an extended period. His serve was targeted, his movement laboured, and Zverev capitalised to level the match and push it into a deciding set. Early in the fifth, the German broke serve again, seemingly placing Alcaraz on the brink.

Yet the physical struggle became part of the comeback narrative. Backed by the crowd, Alcaraz gradually found enough energy to extend rallies and apply pressure. He broke back when Zverev served for the match and ultimately turned the contest around as nerves crept into his opponent’s game.

Something similar happened with Alcaraz in the past

The episode was not unprecedented for Alcaraz. He previously suffered severe cramping in a Grand Slam semi-final against Novak Djokovic in 2023, where stress played a significant role and the Serb exploited his limited movement. This time, the outcome was different. Zverev was unable to fully seize the advantage, and Alcaraz’s resilience carried him through.

The victory keeps alive Alcaraz’s pursuit of becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, though his physical condition remains a looming question ahead of the final.