Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer opens up on his retirement decision, doesn't have intentions of ghosting Tennis

Laver Cup 2022: Taking the entire world by storm, Tennis great Roger Federer on September 15, 2022, called it quits from international Tennis, the news came as a shock to many of Roger's fans and the ardent lovers of the sport as they were quite sure about the Swiss Maestro's return to the ATP tour this month. One of the greats to have ever played the sport, Roger Federer was slated for a Basel appearance in October but announced his retirement which sent shockwaves around the entire globe.

The much-awaited Laver Cup 2022 will be the Swiss Maestro's last appearance in the international arena. The legend of Federer began back in 1998 which has fetched him 103 career titles that include 20 Grand Slam titles. Fans have this bittersweet emotion going around as in his last international appearance Federer will be paired alongside his old rival and good buddy Rafael Nadal. While addressing the pressers ahead of Laver Cup, Federer opened up on how it was extremely difficult for him to make this decision and shared a few painful details regarding the same. For a long time, the Tennis legend has been struggling with issues related to a knee injury that had him on the sidelines. His return to Basel in October would have been his first major event since Wimbledon 2021.

Roger Federer further stated:

I feel there was a certain process that started at the beginning of the summer. I could feel things getting difficult for me when I tried to take my training to the next level. I could sense a major hiccup, a setback coming my way and it was always going to be one thing. In rehab, it is very normal to push too hard and I enjoy that challenge, that process. As a professional athlete, I certainly have to be in tune with my body and understand how much my body can take.

The Swiss Maestro further went on and discussed intricate details of his medical condition:

I was not willing to go into the direction of let's risk it all. In addition to it, I got a scan back which was certainly not what I wanted it to be. These are the times when you sit down and reflect on the next course of action. It was very clear in my mind that I want to end my career with no surgeries involved in it.

Federer further stated that he doesn't have any intentions of becoming a Tennis ghost and is elated by the fact that he gets to team up with his arch-rival Rafael Nadal as both of them always had immense respect for each other.

