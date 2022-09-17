Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer's last international Tennis tournament | Details

Highlights Roger Federer announced his retirement on September 15, 2022

This will be Federer's last international appearance

Federer will play alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray

Laver Cup 2022: Lingering in the backdrop of Tennis legend Roger Federer's retirement, the 2022 Laver Cup is all set to begin. The tournament will mark the Swiss Maestro's last appearance in International Tennis. This is the fifth edition of the event which will be played in London. The event will start on September 23 and go on till September 25, 2022. Federer, on September 15, 2022, announced his retirement and will appear on the Tennis court for one final time.

The Swiss Maestro has been very vocal about he was rehabilitating and preparing for a proper comeback but his body couldn't handle any of it anymore. This was a clear message to the Swiss legend that it was time to move on from the game, the game that he was invincible at and had dominated for twenty long years. This certainly marks the end of an era and the Laver Cup is a brilliant opportunity for him to mark his exit in style. In addition to this, his arch rivals and good buddies off the court Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray are ready to grace the event and will be his teammates. Casper Rudd and Stefanos Tsitsipas will join team Europe too.

Team Europe is up against Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, and Jack Sock who are an ensemble part of Team World. As of now, Team Europe is still undefeated in this marquee event having won all the previous four editions.

This is a dream farewell for Federer as this marks the first instance that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will be playing together in the Laver Cup. Post Federer's announcement, the Laver Cup has become one of the most looked-forward-to events on the tour. This certainly is all set to be one emotional event and has elevated to the ranks of becoming the must-see event.

