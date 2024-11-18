Monday, November 18, 2024
     
  Jannik Sinner earns record prize money after dominant win over Taylor Fritz in ATP World Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner earns record prize money after dominant win over Taylor Fritz in ATP World Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner has won his maiden title on home soil in the form of the ATP World Tour Finals. He enjoyed a highly successful season which began with a title finish down under in the 2024 Australian Open.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2024 7:06 IST
Jannik Sinner.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jannik Sinner claims the ATP World Tour Finals.

Jannik Sinner won a whopping sum of prize money after he steamrolled Taylor Fritz of the USA on his way to his maiden ATP Finals trophy in Turin.

The local boy produced a clinical performance 6-4, 6-4 against Fritz and became the first Italian to claim the prestigious title in the tournament's 55-year-long history. Sinner secured a cheque of $4,881,500 as prize money - the biggest prize money cheque in professional tennis.

The 23-year-old's impressive run in the tournament saw him win all his five matches without even dropping a set - the first male athlete to achieve the feat after Ivan Lendl in 1986. Sinner was brilliant with his serve and won almost 83 per cent of his total points in the summit clash behind his first delivery.

“I actually believe there is still gap of improvement,” Sinner was quoted as saying by Tennis365 after his magnificent performance against Fritz.

“Today I served very, very good at times, which was not the case throughout the whole tournament. There are still certain shots and points what I can make sometimes better, but they are small details.

“The higher you play level-wise, the more details make the difference. I’m not looking about being the first whatever. It’s just stats what’s not written. Me, I always try to improve as a player and trying to understand what I can do better.

“This week was something where I always felt the ball very good. Even in practice sessions, it was very smooth-going. The connection with the crowd was very nice. Let’s see what’s coming next year. The future, nobody can predict.

“This year the goal was to try to play every match the best way I can. It has been an amazing year. Next year we will see. Everything can change very fast and quickly. We’re gonna prepare in the best possible way.

“Try to start in a positive way in Australia and we’ll see how all the rest goes,” he concluded.

