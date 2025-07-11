Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to qualify for Wimbledon 2025 final Janik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final to qualify for his maiden Wimbledon final. The Serbian struggled from the very beginning, and the leg injruy bothered him in the middle. Now, it needs to be seen if Djokovic returns for Wimbledon next year or not!

London: In what could be Novak Djokovic’s final Wimbledon appearance, the Serbian suffered a 6-3,6-3, 6-4 defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final. With that, Sinner booked his spot in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, which will be played on Sunday, July 13. The leg injruy bothered Djokovic at one point, but he tried to stage a comeback in the third set, but Sinner was too hot to handle at SW19.